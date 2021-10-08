A New Vehicle and Mission-Giving NPCs are included in the latest ‘Rust’ update.

Players will soon be able to run around in the wastelands of “Rust” with a task system provided by new NPCs located throughout the game’s universe, thanks to an upcoming patch that will include a mission system provided by new NPCs found across the game’s globe.

According to PC Gamer, the new system will see players performing jobs for NPCs in exchange for scrap and prizes. According to Facepunch Studios, the tasks range from boring jobs like fishing or hunting animals to unearthing jewels hidden across the wasteland, and all of them can be replayed multiple times for additional rewards.

The mission system in “Rust” is just in its first development, according to the devs. Future upgrades will provide a wider range of missions, including co-op and PvP options. Ambush, delivery, and bounty hunting are just a few of the mission types available.

The new Camper Van, a movable base that can seat up to four people, will aid players in their jobs. This vehicle may be used for a number of things: it can be used as a spawn place for players who claim a seat in it, it has ample storage room for any extra loot or resources that players may find, and it features a cooking station.

For parties who like to keep together, the van will be an excellent exploration vehicle. Its ability to act as a mobile spawn place can be highly useful when invading bases, especially if things don’t go as planned. Tier 2 Workbenches can be used to create Camper modules, which cost 175 Metal Frags and 125 Wood.

Even eight years after its first release on Steam, “Rust” remains a popular game. Many of the players who learnt to truly embrace the hard conditions of survival in a lawless environment found the game’s near-sadistic harshness in its handling of the classic open-world sandbox style of games to be ironically charming.

Facepunch Studios continues to improve the game by releasing new content and fixing bugs on a regular basis. “Rust” received an underwater-themed update in August, which included fishing, submarines, sharks, spearguns, and labs.

Starting Oct. 7, the first iteration of “Rust’s” mission system will be playable.