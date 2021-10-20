A New ‘Splinter Cell’ Game Is In Development; Will Ubisoft Resurrect Sam Fisher?

Ubisoft, a French video game firm, has apparently given its consent to produce a new “Splinter Cell” game, about a decade after the last chapter in the series.

VGC stated, citing individuals acquainted with the work, that the production of a new “Splinter Cell” game has begun in order for Ubisoft to reclaim fans who were disappointed when the video game studio revived the series in VR and mobile platforms.

Unfortunately, there is no word on which Ubisoft studio will be in charge of the project. However, according to the source, a few of people acquainted with the idea stated that the next “Splinter Cell” game is being directed by a studio outside of the company’s headquarters.

The project is still in its early stages of development. However, according to the source, it is possible that it may be unveiled in 2022. Ubisoft Montreal was responsible for the first game, “Chaos Theory,” and “Conviction,” as well as further installments in the franchise. Ubisoft Toronto created the most recent game, “Blacklist.” The first game was released in 2002 for the Xbox. Later versions were released for the PlayStation 2, PC, and GameCube.

“Splinter Cell” presents a realistic interpretation of stealth, and its attention to detail and suspenseful sequences grabbed gamers. In 2020, Ubisoft unveiled a new “Splinter Cell” game, however many gamers were dissatisfied because it was a VR-only game developed in conjunction with Facebook for Oculus VR.

Sam Fisher, the series’ protagonist, has appeared in several other games since the publication of “Blacklist.” Fisher appeared in games such as “Ghost Recon Wildlands,” “Breakpoint,” and “Rainbow Six Siege.” This angered many fans because it seemed to imply that a new Fisher game will not be released anytime near. It’s difficult to say what the new game will be about because specifics regarding it are scant at this time.

The original game is nearly two decades old, and there’s a chance that a new iteration will be remade for a new generation. Game designers might create a game for a new generation of gamers who missed out on the original.