A new road rule has been issued as a warning to drivers returning home for the holidays.

According to the RAC and data firm INRIX, 5.3 million car journeys will be made throughout the UK on Christmas Eve as people travel to see family for the holidays.

LeaseCar.motoring Uk’s experts have warned drivers about a new change to the Highway Code that could effect everyone driving on a highway today.

“People who hog lanes on busy roads are often chastised for being a nuisance, but it is also an exceedingly dangerous thing to do,” a spokeswoman added.

“Road users on a dual carriageway with three or more lanes can use righthand lanes to overtake, but they must return to the left-hand lane,” according to an addendum to Highway Code regulation number 138. ‘Keep in the left lane unless overtaking,’ says Rule 264. The car leasing firm stated that the Highway Code is updated on a regular basis and urged drivers to stay current in order to be safe on the road.

“The regulations make being a road user safer,” they continued, “and it’s critical for every motorist to comprehend the modifications.” Many people don’t give the 150-page Highway Code a second thought after passing their theoretical test because it has over 300 laws.

“While some of their latest revisions, such as requiring drivers to ‘concentrate on the road ahead when passing an incident,’ are obvious sense, it’s better to have it written down.”

“Knowing, following, and sharing these updated and new regulations could save a life.”

