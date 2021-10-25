A new rendering depicts the upgraded Wirral ferry station.

Massive ambitions to transform one area of Wirral have received a significant boost.

Birkenhead is undergoing a transformation that will include a new market, hundreds of new houses, and new event spaces, while another portion of the city is undergoing its own transformation.

Plans for a new landing stage at Woodside Ferry Terminal are progressing forward, according to the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

The new design will take the place of the current stage, which is nearing the end of its useful life.

As part of the Mersey Ferries’ long-term goal, the new landing stage will assist preserve cross-river services running from Woodside, pending funding.

In addition, the merged authority is collaborating with Big Heritage to renovate the historic U-Boat Story attraction in Woodside.

The firm runs Liverpool’s award-winning Western Approaches HQ exhibit, which brings the vital Battle of the Atlantic to life.

“Our region is an international destination of choice, bringing millions of tourists from around the world to sample our distinctive blend of sport, music, culture, heritage, history, and hospitality,” said Steve Rotheram, mayor of Liverpool City Region.

“Over the last few years, The Western Approaches has grown into a magnificent attraction in Liverpool city centre, and their experience might help turn the U-Boat narrative into an equally successful attraction on the Wirral,” says the author.

“I’m confident that the investments we’re making in Woodside will contribute to Birkenhead’s broader revival.”

“We are tremendously excited to become the new guardians of U-534,” stated Dean Paton, CEO of Big Heritage.

“We intend to improve the tourist experience in the same way that we did at Western Approaches, and we can now contextualize the impact of U-Boat warfare alongside the accomplishments of those who defeated them.”

“We shall ensure that their stories are told, from the genius of the Wrens of Western Approaches to the heroic efforts of the shipbuilders at Cammell Laird.”

“We see this as the beginning of a new cross-river historical experience of international significance, and we are happy to be collaborating with Mersey Ferries to revitalize this historic portion of Birkenhead.”