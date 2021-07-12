A New Player’s Guide To Winning More Games In 2021 In ‘Battlefield 4’

The rapid resurgence of “Battlefield 4” has resulted in a massive influx of both new and returning players to the game. Server activity has increased across the board, with new players accounting for a sizable portion of the game’s existing population.

Those who have never played “Battlefield 4” previously may find it difficult to get used to it. The legendary Conquest mode’s intricacies and big, open maps may leave players perplexed, while others may be perplexed as to how one enemy managed to acquire over 100 kills in a single round.

The entire “Battlefield” series is simple to learn yet tough to master. With that in mind, here are some pointers to help new players get started in “Battlefield 4,” as well as prepare them for the upcoming release of “Battlefield 2042.”

Don’t be afraid to ask questions.

When it comes to joining a “Battlefield” encounter for the first time, having a positive outlook is crucial. Don’t be scared by high-level players who have long kill streaks, and don’t lose hope if your squad is getting annihilated. This is a very common event.

Instead, try to concentrate on your own game while also assisting the team as much as possible. It’s perfectly normal for new players to lose their first few games. After all, the best teacher is experience.

Always keep an eye out for potential adversaries.

Enemies can be identified by staring at them and clicking the appropriate button (Q is the default keybind for PC). This will highlight the spotted opponent on the minimap for the entire team to see, as well as award bonus points if the adversary is defeated.

Each role must be understood and played.

On the battlefield, each class in the game can play several roles. The Assault class, for example, can act as a frontline anti-infantry unit or a doctor who keeps the team alive. The Recon soldier, on the other hand, can be a long-range sniper or a stealthy commando.

To win games, simply running and gunning will not suffice. Players must be able to use all of the classes and provide support to the entire team.

Wait patiently.

Players that take their time in “Battlefield” are rewarded. Take things carefully and approach situations with purpose rather than rushing into kill zones. When feasible, avoid engaging in face-to-face gun battles and instead strive to outflanking foes to acquire as many kills as possible.