A new Nintendo Switch controller could be released soon, according to a leak.

Based on a recently revealed document with the Federal Communications Commission, Nintendo is rumored to be working on a new controller for its hybrid platform Switch (FCC).

Although an FCC ID application does not confirm anything, many believe a new Nintendo Switch controller could be on the way to remedy the Joy-Con drift issue. An industry insider identified as SamusHunter2 discovered the aforementioned program.

The “Nintendo Game Controller” application was released on Thursday. The FCC ID for the new product is BKEHAC043, which gives a hint as to what it’s about. Nintendo’s HAC code is used for all Switch-related products.

The HAC-001 is inscribed on the back of the Nintendo Switch, the HAC-015 is on the Joy-Con, and the HAC-022 is on the Ring Fit Adventures Ring-Con. Some observers assume the HAC-043 is the component of the FCC ID that indicates the product is connected to the Switch.

Surprisingly, HAC-043 is one model number higher than the 2019 wireless Nintendo Controller. On July 26, the Japanese gaming behemoth lodged a 180-day request for confidentiality.

As a result, photographs and genuine schematics that provide additional information about the product are hidden. However, there are a few unique features regarding the device that may provide enthusiasts with a better understanding of what the product is about. This includes the device being Bluetooth-enabled and wireless.

In addition, the product uses more energy than Joy-Con. Furthermore, it is described as a deviation from Joy-single Con’s label in the FCC label placement.

While nothing is certain at this time, fans have a variety of hypotheses about the FCC listing. Some speculate that the new controller is an attempt by Nintendo to mimic what it did with the SNES controller when it debuted its wireless version.

Others believe Nintendo is working on a wireless GameCube or N64 controller for older games. Some people believe the product listed on the FCC is the new Switch Pro controller for the OLED Switch, which is expected to be released in October.

The confidential material application for the product will expire on March 16, 2022. Fans could learn more about it as early as next year, unless Nintendo requests for an extension. Regrettably, the business has yet to confirm if it is working on a new Switch controller.