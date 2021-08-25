A new map, weapons, and other features have been added to the ‘State Of Decay 2′ update.

Xbox has announced that a new update for “State of Decay 2” will be available soon, with a revamped map, new items to utilize, and new destinations to explore.

The “Homecoming” update for “State of Decay 2” will transport players back to Trumbull Valley, the major region of the first “State of Decay” game, which takes place a few years after the “Heartland” DLC. After the main story of the DLC, players will be able to visit Trumbull Valley, which has returned to some form of normalcy in the midst of a mutant zombie apocalypse.

This new version of the Trumbull Valley map will feature more explorable areas than the “Heartland” version. Additionally, gamers will not have to deal with an endless swarm of blood plague undead. The revamped map will have six new bases, as well as a slew of new weaponry and costumes, as well as new tasks and achievements for players to complete.

The “Homecoming” update will be given to players that own the “State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition.” The DLC will be available for free to Xbox Game Pass subscribers as well. The new version will be released on September 1st.

Xbox recently announced that “State of Decay 2” has surpassed the ten million unique player milestone, which is quite an accomplishment for a game that is over three years old. Undead Labs, the game’s developer, has provided continual support in the form of free updates and paid expansion content, as well as bug fixes and quality of life enhancements.

“State of Decay 2” deviates from the standard zombie survival game concept by emphasizing community management and civilization restoration. In order to restore some kind of order to a zombie-infested world, players must manage each of their randomly generated survivors and communicate with other AI-controlled factions.

The game places a heavy emphasis on resource management and difficult decision making as players are placed in scenarios that often bring major repercussions to their community of survivors and the greater region as a whole. Furthermore, excellent melee gameplay and randomized encounters make “State of Decay 2” a must-have for zombie survival lovers.