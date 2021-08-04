A new leak for ‘The Outer Worlds 2′ reveals the game engine and other details.

Obsidian Entertainment, the studio behind “Outer Worlds 2,” may have divulged the game engine and other facts about the sequel in a new job posting.

Many gaming developers, including Microsoft’s first-party studios, have already stated that the new Unreal Engine 5 will be used in their next projects. Obsidian Entertainment appears to be using the same engine, according to a new job ad noticed by industry source klobrille.

The video game studio has posted a job ad for a suitable candidate to join its world-building team as a Houdini Technical Artist. The job description reportedly reads, “This role demands a thorough understanding of world-building tool creation in Houdini, Houdini Engine, and related pipelines for next-gen RPG development in Unreal Engine.”

“An understanding of the material editor in Unreal Engine, as well as an awareness of future features coming in UE5,” Obsidian Entertainment writes in the job ad’s Plus section.

“Intermediate expertise of procedural modeling using Houdini 18.5 or later with at least a year of Houdini Engine experience or equivalent samples of Houdini Digital Assets developed for Unreal or Unity,” the ad claims in the Requirements section.

“2 years of working competence in Unreal Engine using World Composition and Terrain Tools” is also required for the position.

Although the ad does not specify the project on which the chosen individual will work, many speculate that it will be “The Outer Worlds 2.”

While the game studio is currently working on two major RPG titles, development of “Avowed” is already underway and has been for some time, thus the job ad is unlikely to be for this title. The creators would not simply change game engines in the middle of development.

However, because development of “The Outer Worlds 2” is just getting started, there’s a good chance the job ad is for this game. The chosen candidate will work with Unreal Engine 5, as stated in the job description. Furthermore, it appears to hint that the planned sequel will use Epic Games’ most recent engine.

Obsidian Entertainment released a teaser trailer for the game in June, confirming that it is in development. The game will take place “in a new star system with a new crew,” according to Feargus Urquhart, the company’s studio leader.