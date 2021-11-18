A new law company in the northwest is assisting clients in their fight against discrimination.

I’ve spent the most of my life in Huyton, which is considered to be a low-income region by many.

No one in my family worked as a solicitor or in a high-ranking position.

I was one of the first students to enroll in college.

I was born with a cleft lip and palate as well.

These factors, in my opinion, posed difficulties in pursuing a legal career.

I’ve persevered because I want to show that despite any barriers or obstacles, hard effort may still lead to success.

Many people may not understand what I have learned and how I have matured through my 16-year journey to success, even though they may think I am still young to start a legal business at 36.

I had to fight tooth and nail to get to where I am now, saving every dime I could to start this law practice.

You may rest confident that if you become my client, I will fight your case with the same zeal and tenacity with which I have gotten to where I am now.

Everything we do is based on equality and justice.

LRose Law was founded to assist people in receiving equal treatment in all aspects of life. By way of:Employment Law (including discrimination at work) Accidental Injuries (including Criminal Injuries compensation cases) Housing Deterioration Goods, Services, and Facilities are all examples of goods, services, and facilities. Clubs and AssociationsEducationHousingHousingHousingHousingHousingHousingHousingHousingHousingHo

I have firsthand experience with discrimination, having been subjected to it at various points throughout my life.

This fuels my desire to assist others who have been victimized by discrimination.

Equality and justice are central to all we do and are ingrained in our corporate culture.

My life experiences have instilled in me a strong desire to succeed for myself and all of my clients.

Please contact us if you have a case that comes within our scope of practice.

While I have a lot of expertise, we are a new company and would appreciate your help.

We are excited to work with and alongside you.