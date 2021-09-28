A New ‘Donkey Kong’ Area is Coming to Japan’s Super Nintendo World.

In Japan’s Super Nintendo World, an entire land dedicated to Donkey Kong and his extended family will open.

Super Nintendo World is a separate section of the Universal Studios theme park in Osaka. It is included in the purchase of your Universal Studios admission ticket, similar to the Wizarding World sites available in the Orlando or Hollywood parks, however you are not guaranteed entry if there are capacity concerns.

The themed land first launched in March 2021, with two major rides. Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge, an interactive dark ride with augmented reality elements, is the main attraction. Then there’s Yoshi’s Adventure, an omnimover ride comparable to The Haunted Mansion or Spaceship Earth at Walt Disney World in Florida’s Epcot.

In addition to the rides, there are numerous stores, photo opportunities, character meet-and-greets, and dining establishments to visit (many of which serve Mushroom-themed meals).

Super Nintendo World to Get a ‘Donkey Kong’ Land

The great part of Super Nintendo World was dedicated to the Mario universe when it first opened. The area is accessed via a green warp pipe, and you can visit Princess Peach’s castle. The majority of the items is based around the Italian plumber and his companions.

The singular concentration on Mario is odd, especially given that Nintendo owns a slew of brands that would be ideal for amusement park attractions, like Pokemon, The Legend of Zelda, and Animal Crossing.

Universal is now extending the region with a new Donkey Kong section that will sit adjacent to the Mushroom Kingdom to help inject a little more variation into the park. According to a press statement from Nintendo, this will increase the overall size of Super Nintendo World by almost 70%.

According to the announcement, Donkey Kong Land will have a whole new rollercoaster (probably modeled on the Donkey Kong Country mine cart parts), as well as a variety of “interactive activities” and, of course, unique products and food.

In the image below, you can see concept art for the land’s layout.

When Will Super Nintendo World’s ‘Donkey Kong’ Land Open?

