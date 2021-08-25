A new documentary on life in Liverpool 8 is inspired by photos from the 1970s.

A new documentary will provide a peek into the life of Liverpool 8 residents.

Shut Out The Light Films will premiere their documentary, “Almost Liverpool 8,” at the Philharmonic Hall, inspired by the renowned photographer and photojournalist Don McCullin.

Shut Outs director and producer Dan Draper, Allan Melia (director/DoP), and Christie Allanson (producer/editor) shot Almost Liverpool 8 during the last year.

The team claimed that one of a handful of photos taken by Don in the early 1970s of the people of Liverpool 8 inspired them, and that this was the project’s beginning point.

“We utilized this as a springboard to construct a portrayal of the area today,” Dan explained, “basically an excuse to make a documentary about our community.”

Shut Down After releasing a film about Labour politician Dennis Skinner in 2017 and a film about the Durham Miners’ Gala in 2019, The Light Films is back with their third feature-length documentary. They claim that their passion for filming drives all they do.

Don McCullin, Barry Chang, the Bee Whisperer, Park Palace Ponies, performance artists, store owners, and inhabitants from Lodge Lane to Dingle and nearby areas are among those featured in the 88-minute documentary.

“An electric mix of folks who reflect their community in a variety of great ways,” Dan observed of the documentary.

There is poetry, music, and observations of individuals going about their daily lives, providing a glimpse into the heart and spirit of life in Liverpool 8.

“Editing Almost Liverpool 8 was a pleasure…and we got such a nice mix of folks in the film,” Christie remarked.

“I don’t go out on shoots, but editing has made me feel like I know my neighborhood a lot better…

I also have the impression that I know the contributors personally…

I’m incredibly proud of my film, and all I ask is that the people of L8 think I did the postcode justice.

They are currently working on, according to Dan. “The summary has come to an end.”