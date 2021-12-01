A Netflix pirate was sentenced to prison after allowing hundreds of people to access his account.

A 42-year-old software developer was sentenced to prison for assisting thousands of individuals in watching Netflix, Sky, and BT Sport without paying.

Stephen Millington of Winsford’s Arkwright Close developed a software framework that allows thousands of people to watch premium film and television content for free.

He also released his Netflix account information, allowing others to access the channel without having to pay a monthly fee.

Millington pleaded guilty to multiple fraud and copyright offenses at Chester Crown Court yesterday (November 30), including making and supplying software to enable illegal access to subscription content, distributing infringing film content via a dedicated server he controlled, sharing login credentials for subscription streaming services, and illegally accessing content for his own use.

During the hearing, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

“When looking at loss in these types of situations, you need to consider not only the corporations who generate and publish the content, but also the damage to individuals who lawfully pay to subscribe,” said Judge Patrick Thompson, who presided over the hearing.

“There was sophistication in the manner he built the build, which was clearly premeditated, and it was also clear from the evidence that thousands of users were given access to criminal content as a result of his activity.”

Millington invented the’stephen-builds’ software package, which allowed individuals to watch premium subscription television and cinema content for free.

Millington provided information about the ‘Supremacy’ and ‘Supremacy Sports’ add-ons, which allowed users to watch content via a Facebook group he created.

He has made a number of YouTube videos to assist people in installing the software and add-ons. He also demonstrated his piracy abilities.

Millington gave out his Netflix login information, allowing others to use his account for free.

“We appreciate today’s sentencing and hope that this sends a strong message,” said Inspector Chris McClellan of the North West Regional Organized Crime Unit. We’ll keep working with our partners to take tough measures against people who perpetrate fraud and copyright violations for personal gain.” “Enabling unauthorized access to content is fraud; a felony with serious implications, as evidenced in this sentencing,” said Kieron Sharp of intellectual property protection group FAC T. “The summary comes to an end.”