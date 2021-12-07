A mother’s pleading after her daughter was killed by a drunk driver while attempting to board a cab.

A mother who has been ‘left in limbo’ since the tragic death of her daughter, who was killed by a drunk driver, has a message for everyone this Christmas.

Kara Prentice died in September 2018 from injuries sustained after being struck while attempting to board a cab in New Brighton.

The Wirral mother of three was rushed to a major trauma unit with brain injuries, organ damage, and several shattered bones in her body and face after the incident.

The postman has banned a ‘rude’ resident for leaving a ‘unnecessarily sarcastic’ message.

Rebecca Hodgson, 38, sped down Seabank Route in a black Renault Megane on September 8, 2018, with an expert analysis estimating she was going 50-55 mph on a 30 mph road before to the incident.

Kara, who was 30 at the time of the tragic accident, spent over two years in the hospital, having both legs and a portion of her left side amputated.

On June 4 of this year, she tragically died as a result of her injuries.

Mum Maria Bruce has issued a plea for people to be more responsibility in the run-up to Christmas.

“It’s Christmas, so people are more likely to go out and have a drink, maybe more than normal,” Maria, 50, told The Washington Newsday.

“Of course, everyone has the right to enjoy themselves; that’s OK, but people need to understand how their drinking may bring havoc.”

“Around this time of year, cab wait times get outrageous, and people are left waiting and waiting, but for some of those people, the wait will be so long that they will get in their car and drive home, endangering the lives of others.”

“To lose a loved one at any time of the year is difficult, but it must be especially difficult at Christmas,” Maria, who lives in Wallasey, added.

“Kara lived for Christmas – she enjoyed everything about the holiday season, including Halloween and Bonfire Night, but especially Christmas.”

“It’s difficult for her not to be here.”

“When you’re out shopping for Christmas presents and come across something that reminds you of someone special.

“The summary comes to an end.”