A Massive ‘GTA 6′ Clue Has Been Found In One Of Rockstar Games’ Most Popular Titles, According To Reports.

A hint for the upcoming Rockstar Games title “GTA 6” may have been discovered in “Red Dead Redemption 2,” which, if true, would back up previous rumors about the highly anticipated “Grand Theft Auto” sequel.

Strange Man, a YouTube content maker, posted a new video on Wednesday claiming to have discovered a big “GTA 6” clue hidden in “Red Dead Redemption 2.” In “RDR2,” gamers can find the said tip by inspecting the skeleton of a Jesuit missionary. It is situated southwest of Gaptooth Beach and east of the Coronado Sea.

In the skeleton, players can find a letter written by Cardinal Blanco and addressed to Brother Rodolfo. The letter is a secret clue concerning “GTA 6,” according to the content creator’s analysis.

Strange Man, a YouTuber, drew a parallel between the two characters in the letter and the Houser brothers in the film. The Houser brothers are the co-founders of Rockstar Games and the creators of the “Red Dead Redemption” and “Grand Theft Auto” series, respectively.

Dan Houser, one of the brothers, has quit the company. This information is necessary for fans to comprehend the content creator’s claim. Essentially, the YouTuber believes Cardinal Blanco, the letter’s author, represents Dan Houser, while Brother Rodolfo represents Sam Houser.

In the letter, Cardinal Blanco tries to persuade Brother Rodolfo to stay in California rather than travel east. The Los Santos area in “GTA V” is an in-game representation of California, whereas east is said to be the site of “GTA 6,” which is rumored to be the fictional Vice City.

Strange Man also pointed out that Cardinal Blanco’s name could be a reference to Griselda Blanco, a Columbian drug kingpin. If this is true, it might be a reference to claims that the upcoming “Grand Theft Auto” sequel will have both male and female protagonists.

It could also indicate the presence of a Columbian protagonist, which has been speculated in the past. While the theory is intriguing, it is not yet proven. Fans are used to hearing claims like these because Rockstar Games is known for hiding clues for new titles in current games.

For example, in “GTA V,” the game creator disguised some hints regarding “Red Dead Redemption 2.” It also hinted at “Grand Theft Auto V” in “Red Dead Redemption.”