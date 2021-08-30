A massive GoPro Hero 10 black leak reveals a massive frame rate, improved resolution, and more.

If the latest leak is to be believed, GoPro’s next action camera, also known as the GoPro Hero 10, will offer a significant improvement in image quality, among other things.

According to a new piece of information released by the German blog WinFuture, the GoPro Hero 10 Black will purportedly focus on the essentials. A new picture processor is expected to be included in the unnamed next-generation action camera.

It would essentially have a GP2 CPU, which can handle 5.3K video at up to 60 frames per second (FPS). This is a huge upgrade over its predecessor, which only offered 5K video at 30 frames per second.

Furthermore, the forthcoming smartphone is expected to include a new image sensor with a resolution of 23 megapixels. HyperSmooth 4.0 may potentially provide better image stabilization for fans.

The GoPro Hero 10 Black’s slow-motion features are said to include 2.7K video capture at 240 FPS, allowing for a more detailed slo-mo action clip. The site also posted many photos of the future action camera, showing a small front-facing display and a much larger back screen.

The body appears to be unaltered and still sports the vivid blue logo. Furthermore, the next-generation action camera is expected to be extremely durable.

This incorporates waterproofing to a depth of over 33 feet (10 meters). Support for SuperPhoto and RAW pictures, HDR, and voice control are all rumored features of the GoPro Hero 10 Black.

There’s also a webcam mode, TimeWarp 3.0, and a touchscreen on the device. While these characteristics are intriguing, GoPro has yet to make an official announcement about the suspected product.

In reality, the business has made no mention of a device known as the GoPro Hero 10 Black. In terms of the speculated action camera’s debut date, the best approximation consumers can obtain is based on the series’ launch history.

In September 2020, the GoPro Hero 9 will be released. This suggests that the device might be announced at any time now, with a likely debut next month.