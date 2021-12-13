A Massive Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Leak Teases the Game’s Most Exciting Upcoming Update

Ubisoft, the French video game developer and publisher, isn’t through with “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla,” and according to recent leaks, the successful 2020 ARPG title will get a new addition, which even its developer says is the most ambitious in the franchise’s history.

Ubisoft said earlier this month that “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” will receive fresh updates in its second year. The corporation also revealed that many major additions are on the way, with construction set to begin in 2022.

While the video game publisher has yet to divulge the details of the upcoming expansion, multiple online leaks suggest the initial content, set to release in 2022, will be dubbed “Dawn of Ragnarok.” The content, which was compiled on Reddit, looked to have leaked from a Chinese retailer.

There are screenshots of Odin or Havi chatting, exploring, or battling in what appears to be a Norse mythology-inspired universe. The “Dawn of Ragnarok” expansion is set over Nine Realms, according to the product description translated by Google Translate.

The story revolves around Odin’s battle against Ragnarok, or the end of the world. The DLC will also lead players to Wat Alheim, better known as the Dwarven Home, which is heavily influenced by Norse mythology.

Furthermore, the description appears to imply that Eivor, the game’s main protagonist, will be heavily involved in all of this. The reported expansion could also bring a new lightning-related ability to the game.

Some fans feel that the future expansion will be different from past installments, which are normally based on a dream or vision. Furthermore, the “Dawn of Ragnarok” is said to be the largest expansion in the “Assassin’s Creed” franchise’s history. “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” “Dawn of Ragnarok” is set to release on March 10, 2022, according to the leak. Unfortunately, Ubisoft has yet to publish a statement regarding the leak, thus these details are unofficial at this time. The corporation, on the other hand, claimed it will make an announcement on Monday at 6 p.m. ET, which could be related to an impending game update.

“Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” was launched in November 2020 and is the 112th main chapter in the “Assassin’s Creed” franchise. Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Microsoft Windows are among the platforms on which the game can be played.