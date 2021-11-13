A man’s guiding dog is taken away by charity because it is ‘too big.’

A visually impaired man’s guide dog was taken away from him because it was deemed “too overweight.”

Roger Debman, from Anfield, relies on his golden retriever guiding dog Peter to go around after a stroke left him half blind.

However, after determining that Peter was “extremely overweight,” the Guide Dogs charity has placed him in foster care so that he can begin a stringent weight-loss regimen.

After his wife refuses, the husband issues a warning. Booster shot with Covid “It’s had a disastrous effect on me and my health in general,” Mr Debman, 60, added. I’m no longer confident in going out, but with Peter, I’d go here, there, and everywhere. He was a rock for me.

“For a long time, he’s maintained a weight of 49 to 49.5 kilograms. I can tell if an animal is overweight or not because I know what I’m looking at, and he isn’t. He’s a little taller than the usual dog, but he’s in great form.

“I upped his activity, and a wonderful neighbor took us to Crosby Beach twice a week, where we saw him sprinting and climbing sand dunes, and there is no way he is overweight.”

“I’ve suffered two heart attacks and a stroke,” he continued. The stoke had an effect on two regions of my brain: my vision and my personality.

“I can no longer deal with stress or confrontation because of my personality.” Because of the sight problem, I can only see out of the right side of each eye.” Mr Debman recently lost his former guide dog, a black labrador named Nevin, and the removal of five-year-old Peter, which he reluctantly agreed to, has hurt him very hard.

He said he’s been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support he’s received since writing about his conflict with the organization on social media.

“We want to develop long-lasting and successful guide dog partnerships, and this is ultimately what we hope to achieve for Mr Debman and Peter,” said Guide Dogs chief veterinary officer Tim Davies.

“We recognize this is a difficult circumstance, however we temporarily placed Peter with a fosterer with Mr Debman’s permission.”

