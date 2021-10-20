A man who was “left in anguish” sues his dentist and receives a £11,000 settlement.

Between 2017 and 2018, Layton Graham had five fillings placed by Dr. Robert Messer of Kirkby Family Dental Centre in the span of a week.

Over the next two weeks, the 42-year-old returned to Dr. Messer several times, but eventually sought a second opinion, and his case was resolved out of court without the dentist admitting liability.

“I’d been going to Dr. Messer for regular check-ups without any big problems for a while, so I went for what I believed would be a typical appointment,” he explained.

He took X-rays and indicated I required fillings since there was rot. I was stunned because I had not anticipated any difficulties.” But, sadly for Mr Graham, things began to go awry.

“I had five fillings inserted in the space of a week, I was in agony, I was scrubbing my teeth all the time, they were just so sensitive,” the contact center employee explained.

“I suspected something was wrong, so I went to an emergency dentist, who diagnosed me with an infection and ordered antibiotics.”

“After about a month, I couldn’t stand it any longer and went back to Dr. Messer to see what he could do. He put more fillings in and then offered root canal treatment.” I agreed to the treatment, hoping that it would put an end to my pain.” Mr Graham, on the other hand, continued to have dental issues.

“I ended up going to the dentist six times in around eight weeks to try to fix the discomfort,” he explained.

“However, it was short-lived, as half of my mouth swelled up two months later, and I was in excruciating pain.”

“This was happening on a daily basis, and everytime it did, I’d struggle to eat on one side, it was so awkward,” he continued. I took the plunge and returned to Dr. Messer, who diagnosed me with a serious gum infection and ordered medicines.” Mr Graham, however, decided to seek a second opinion after continuing to be in pain.

