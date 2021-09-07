A man who drove 3,000 kilometers in a refrigerated lorry faces deportation and death.

A migrant who rode in the back of a refrigerated lorry for 3,000 kilometres expressed his dread of being deported and murdered in his hometown.

When Wyra Dara, 30, first arrived in the UK three years ago, he stayed in a hostel in Liverpool.

According to Leicestershire Live, an Iraqi Kurd living in Salford expressed worries of persecution and even death if deported back to Iraq.

After the Taliban took charge, the Wirral is preparing to take in Afghan evacuees.

He paid over $1,000 (£720) to smugglers near Kurdistan’s Turkish border three years ago and hopped into a refrigerated lorry container with no idea where he was or where he was going.

Three thousand miles later, a police officer unlocked the doors and announced to the dozen refugees inside, “This is England.” UK.”

Mr Dara, a university graduate, blinked at the first light he had seen in days. He had never asked to come to the UK and had subsequently been denied leave to remain.

Many Kurds believe that the West is unaware of the dire situation in Kurdistan, where the government controls much of the media and journalists are occasionally imprisoned.

Mr Dara has been campaigning for human rights in Kurdistan since arriving in the UK in January 2018, and claims that his action has made him a target if he returns.

“Sending me back would be like murdering me or something,” he replied.

He escaped after the terrorist group known as Islamic State stormed northern Iraq, only to be destroyed in October 2017 in the oil-rich city of Kirkuk by Iraqi government-backed Shia militias.

He hasn’t heard from his father, mother, two brothers, or sister since then, and the Red Cross hasn’t been able to find them.

“I don’t know what happened to them,” Mr Dara, whose native language is Kurdish, said. There is no authority there, the situation is rapidly deteriorating, and killing people is a daily occurrence.”

He was detained near London and imprisoned in Croydon before being transferred to an immigration hostel in Liverpool and now residing in Salford.

If he is unable to return, the Home Office has informed him. “The summary has come to an end.”