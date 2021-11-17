A man who “defeated death twice” attributes his survival to “luck and hard work.”

Reaching the age of 50 is a significant achievement for anyone, but especially so if you were not supposed to live past your adolescence.

Mark Allen, a Widnes resident, recently celebrated his 50th birthday, a remarkable achievement for someone who has eluded death at least twice.

Mark was born with cystic fibrosis, a lung disease that makes it difficult to breathe.

Despite multiple near calls, Mark has always overcome the odds, saying, “When I was born, my parents were told I wouldn’t make it to my teens.”

Mark was chained to an oxygen machine in his early 30s after surviving an attack of pneumonia while living in South Korea, which destroyed his lungs.

The future looked grim.

Then, in 2005, he was given the gift of life by a stranger whose unexpected death resulted in the donation of a pair of lungs that have kept him alive for the past 16 years.

“All I know is he was male and one year younger than me,” Mark, who will be eternally thankful, stated.

“It’s as though a piece of him is alive inside me.”

“And there could be another eight or ten persons with health problems who benefited from that same person’s organ donation.”

He hopes that this notion gives some solace to the deceased’s loved ones.

Mark’s transplant gave him a new lease on life, but it hasn’t been easy.

His body began to reject the new lungs nine months after the operation, lowering their capacity to roughly 20%.

Mark, a Halton Borough Council press officer, has managed to live a full life while working full time, socializing, playing sports, performing music, and visiting shows and festivals.

In table tennis, he has won numerous medals, including multiple golds, at the British, European, and World Transplant Games.

“Your body adjusts to having a decreased lung capacity,” he explained.

“It’s never easy, but it’s a lot better than it was when I had to deal with it for the first time.”

“You have good days and bad days, of course.”

Unfortunately, his problems have worsened, and he now requires a kidney transplant.