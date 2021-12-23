A man was struck by a car and sent to the hospital with facial injuries.

Following reports of a crash, Merseyside Police raced to Kemble Street in Prescot at around 6.34pm on Thursday, December 23.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a man who had been hit by a car and was injured.

At around 7 p.m., officers closed the road in both directions while emergency personnel arrived.

The North West Ambulance Service transported the man to the hospital with face injuries. His wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

The driver pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting authorities with their investigation.

Both directions of Kemble Road have been reopened.

