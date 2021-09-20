A man was injured by a car that was given a local name, there was a ‘nasty’ M6 crash, and there were food shortages.

Locals have identified a 23-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Widnes on Sunday night.

Former Widnes Vikings player Liam Walsh was killed in the crash, according to The Washington Newsday.

A bar raid yielded bags of suspected cocaine and £45,000 in cash.

After the crash, Walsh was brought to Whiston Hospital, but doctors were unable to rescue him.

Following the announcement, the Rugby League club issued a statement on their website.

“Liam was a product of the club’s academy, progressing through every stage of the system and earning international honors before realising his ambition of representing his local club,” they stated.

A warning has been given after a van collided with the back of a lorry on the M6 this morning.

The collision, which involved a vehicle and a lorry, occurred between junctions 26 and 25, resulting in lane closures and high traffic.

Only minor injuries were reported, according to officers.

The police department also posted a photo of the destroyed van as a reminder to drivers to pay attention on the road.

As the world recovers from the epidemic, the food sector has been impacted by problems due to a shortage of HGV drivers and rising gas demand, as first reported by the Daily Mirror.

The Prime Minister said the issues were just temporary, but recognized the food industry was still in trouble.

Concerns about shortages in the run-up to Christmas are mounting.

“As the globe wakes up from Covid, we’re witnessing bottlenecks in all kinds of things,” Johnson said.

“It’s like everybody going back to put the kettle on at the end of a TV programme, you’re seeing huge stresses on the world supply systems.

