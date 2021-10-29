A man raped a girl under the age of 13 on several occasions.

A man has admitted to raping a girl under the age of 13 on multiple occasions.

At Liverpool Crown Court today, October 29, David Morris, 52, of Eccleston, pled guilty to 34 sexual offences, including seven charges of raping a child under the age of 13.

Causeing or urging a child under the age of 13 to participate in sexual activity, as well as participating in sexual conduct in the presence of a child, were among the offenses committed between May 2018 and September of this year.

Taking, possessing, and distributing indecent images of a minor, participating in sexual contacts with a kid, voyeurism, and possessing extreme pornography were also admitted by the 52-year-old.

Julie Morris, 44, of Hindley, appeared in court via videolink from HMP Styal on Friday and was charged with 18 counts for which she did not enter a plea.

The 44-year-old Wigan resident is accused of a slew of sexual offenses, including two counts of raping a child under the age of 13 and nine counts of forcing or persuading a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual behavior.

The charges against her have nothing to do with her work in Wigan.

Julie Morris is set to enter a plea in December to the accusations leveled against her.

On Friday, David Morris appeared in court via video link, pleading guilty to all 34 charges brought against him before Judge Andrew Menary, QC.

Julie Morris is set to enter a plea to the counts she faces on December 22nd, and David Morris will be sentenced on December 22nd.