A man is being sought after a lady was allegedly sexually abused on a bus.

Following a claim of sexual contact on the bus, Merseyside Police have released CCTV photos of a man they want to speak to.

Around midnight on Thursday, August 12, a woman was on the number 13 bus in Liverpool city centre, going towards Stockbridge Village, when a man boarded the bus.

The male sat close to the woman and then inappropriately touched her, according to surveillance footage.

The individual is thought to have abandoned the bus in the Huyton area, where police patrols were later dispatched, but the suspect could not be located.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information that could help the investigation should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000562955.