A man is being held on suspicion of plotting the murder of a teen who was shot on the street.

Police have detained a man on suspicion of plotting to murder someone.

The 32-year-old Liverpool man was apprehended in connection with a murder inquiry into the death of a juvenile in Merseyside.

Nyle Corrigan, 19, was shot on November 12 at Boode Croft, Stockbridge Village.

At roughly 6.30 p.m., he died of a single gunshot wound to the back.

Ten people have been arrested in relation to his killing, but no one has been charged.

A 46-year-old male and a 44-year-old woman were detained on suspicion of helping an offender in Huyton on October 26.

A 19-year-old was detained on charges of murder conspiracy on October 19.

While two women and one guy were detained on October 6 in connection with the murder, another four persons were apprehended prior to that.

“Detectives investigating the murder of Nyle Corrigan in Stockbridge Village in November last year have questioned a 32-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“Detectives took the man, who is from the Liverpool region, into custody yesterday.”

“In the meanwhile, he has been released under investigation pending further investigation.”

“Anyone with information that could assist detectives with their investigations can also contact our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ giving the reference number 20000688863,” says the statement.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”