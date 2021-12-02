A man in his twenties was stabbed while police cordoned off a path near a pub.

At around 6.30pm last night, emergency services were dispatched to Carfield in Skelmersdale (December 1).

According to Lancs Live, a man sustained “minor injuries” and was brought to the hospital.

No arrests have been made, and investigations into the perpetrators are ongoing.

A route between The Duck pub and Brierfield, near the bridge over Digmoor Road, was sealed off.

This morning, police are still on the scene. “Enquiries are ongoing,” a spokeswoman added. “We were summoned by the ambulance service at about 6.30pm to a complaint a guy in his 20s had been stabbed on Carfield,” a police spokesperson said.

“He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has already been released.”

“Investigations to identify offenders are ongoing.”

“Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, referencing log 1125 from December 1.”