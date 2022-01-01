A man in his twenties died in a New Year’s Day disaster when an apartment building collapsed.

At before 9.20 a.m. today, police received a report from North West Ambulance Service that a man in his twenties had fallen from an apartment building on Fox Street in Everton.

Officers arrived on the scene, however the man was tragically pronounced dead shortly after.

At around 9.30 a.m. today, an air ambulance arrived and landed near Everton Park.

A police cordon was set up around the building, and forensic officers were also there.

Merseyside Police stated the man’s death is being investigated as “unexplained.”