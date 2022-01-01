The Washington Newsday
Police at Fox Street in Everton

A man in his twenties died in a New Year’s Day disaster when an apartment building collapsed.

0
By on Technology

A man in his twenties died in a New Year’s Day disaster when an apartment building collapsed.

After falling from an apartment building, a guy died.

At before 9.20 a.m. today, police received a report from North West Ambulance Service that a man in his twenties had fallen from an apartment building on Fox Street in Everton.

Officers arrived on the scene, however the man was tragically pronounced dead shortly after.

With a diet plan, a woman who ‘couldn’t keep weight off’ loses five stone.

At around 9.30 a.m. today, an air ambulance arrived and landed near Everton Park.

A police cordon was set up around the building, and forensic officers were also there.

Merseyside Police stated the man’s death is being investigated as “unexplained.”

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.