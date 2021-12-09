A man in his 30s who perished in an apartment fire had a “golden heart.”

A neighbor described a man who perished in a flat fire as a “very sweet guy” with a “golden heart.”

On Wednesday, December 8, emergency personnel went to Hicks Road in Waterloo after receiving reports of a structure fire.

Three Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service engines were dispatched at 7.29 p.m. and arrived at 7.32 p.m. to find smoke billowing from a second-floor flat.

Crews rushed into the unit, donning breathing apparatus, to put out the fire and look for a guy who lived there.

During the search, firemen discovered a man’s body, but despite receiving first assistance, he was pronounced dead at the spot.

The man’s relatives have been notified by police.

Crews conducted a thorough search of the home, which was a house converted into eight independent flats across four levels, and no one else was harmed in the incident.

The cause of the incident is being investigated by Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service and Merseyside Police.

A resident of the building who requested anonymity said he was in his sleep when he first heard the alarms beeping.

“The moment I knew there were plenty of alarms going off for like ten minutes and it was more than one,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“At first, I assumed it was someone tampering with the electrics because it started beeping, then another, then another.”

“Then I peeked out the front door, and one of the neighbors was standing there, asking what had occurred.”

“I got out, and the fire department, police, and ambulance were all waiting outside.” It was just one of those times when your stomach just dropped? “I was taken aback.” The neighbor said he kept asking the fire department if they had any updates on the man discovered in the flat, and they weren’t notified until a few hours later that it ‘wasn’t looking good.’

“He moved in here shortly before the pandemic began and lived with his girlfriend for a while,” he explained.

“He’s in his 30s and has an engineering degree. He’d only recently started his own business and was working from home. “The summary comes to an end.”