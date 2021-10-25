A man battles for his life while a 16-year-old child is arrested for stabbing him.

A guy is struggling for his life after a 16-year-old kid was arrested in Prescot for stabbing him.

After reports of a stabbing, emergency personnel went to the scene on Thomas Drive around 5.30 a.m. on Monday, October 25.

When Merseyside Police and North West Ambulance Service arrived, they discovered an 18-year-old man suffering from significant injuries.

The 18-year-old was brought to the hospital and is in critical condition.

A 16-year-old kid has been arrested and is being held in police custody on suspicion of injuring with intent.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “Officers were alerted to a stabbing report on Thomas Drive in Prescot at around 5.30 a.m. today (Monday, October 25).

“An 18-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with major injuries, and his condition is critical.

“A 16-year-old teen boy has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of Section 18 injuring with intent.”

In Prescot, a police cordon remains in place on Thomas Drive, near Hughes Avenue.

Sniffer dogs and forensics officers were also on the scene.

Evidence markers were set alongside a covered car that was later taken away from the location.

Anyone with information should contact the @MerPolCC on Twitter or the ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or phone 101 with the reference 21000740493.

You can also contact the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111, or fill out their online form at: Give information | CrimestoppersUK (crimestoppers-uk.org).