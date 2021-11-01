A Major Feature of the PlayStation VR 2 Headset Has Been Leaked Online.

Sony has already announced that the next-generation PlayStation VR is under development. The device’s design and ground-breaking functions, however, have yet to be revealed. Though not confirmed, a recent leak may have revealed Sony’s best-kept secret regarding the soon-to-be-released PlayStation VR 2.

According to Distrito XR, the alleged patent for the PlayStation VR 2 recently appeared online. The patent, which was filed on October 21 by Sony Corporation, does not confirm that the design belongs to Sony’s upcoming PSVR.

Many enthusiasts, though, believe the design is for the Japanese tech giant’s impending virtual reality headgear. The new model is slightly smaller than the PSVR in terms of design. Anchors have also taken the position of the wheel.

Furthermore, it appears that a key element of the PlayStation VR 2 has been revealed. All current PSVR titles will operate with the next virtual reality headset, according to a ReserEra user who goes by the handle TheNexus and claims to be a brand marketing guru.

Fans should take these data with a grain of salt because they are simply leaks and not official releases. Despite the fact that the tipster is a verified ResetEra member who appears to know what they’re talking about, there is no evidence that they are a Sony or PlayStation-related expert.

According to the sources, the PlayStation VR 2 is very promising, and it appears that the Japanese gaming giant is still investigating the virtual reality possibilities. There have also been reports that the next device, like the PS5 DualSense controller, will enable dedicated motion controllers with haptic feedback and adjustable triggers.

Sony will also definitely take advantage of the PS5’s greater graphical prowess. Gamers will be able to experience higher-resolution games with faster refresh rates as a result of this. Unfortunately, Sony is keeping quiet about the device for the time being, but it’ll only be a matter of time before fans discover more about the PlayStation VR 2.

In other PlayStation VR news, Sony revealed that PS Plus members would receive three free PSVR games. These games will be downloadable until January 3, 2022.