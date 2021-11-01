A Look At The Combat System In ‘Haunted Chocolatier’ Dev Update

The sole developer of “Stardew Valley’s” spiritual sequel “Haunted Chocolatier” has revealed the game’s revised combat system, giving players a taste of what to anticipate in the new chocolate-making, sim-style adventure.

“Haunted Chocolatier” will combine store management simulation components with social game elements, adventure, combat, and more. ConcernedApe, the game’s developer, discussed his new approach to fighting in his future game, which appears to be far more complex than his previous one.

First and foremost, as ConcernedApe stated in his blog, “Haunted Chocolatier” will have a greater emphasis on battle. As a result, some of the original fighting system in “Stardew Valley” has been modified and refined to feel smoother and more gratifying.

ConcernedApe demonstrated new blocking and stunning techniques in a short gameplay snippet posted to the blog. Players will be able to equip shields to deflect opposing assaults, and a flawless block will stun attackers, allowing for free counterattacks if timed correctly.

This alone is a significant advance over “Stardew Valley’s” simplistic hit-and-run combat, which relied on weapon knockback and spacing. Combat seems more reactive and gratifying thanks to the shield and counterattack mechanisms, which don’t force players into a single playstyle.

The sword swing animations in “Haunted Chocolatier” are another upgrade. Sword swings in “Stardew Valley” were slow and confined to only one animation. Sword attacks are significantly faster, and players can swing the sword back and forth for a more natural fighting experience.

Concerned

Ape also noted that players would be able to equip various off-hand weapons, implying that there may be multiple viable playstyles. He hinted that aggressive players might have more off-hand choices, but he didn’t display any more weaponry.

“Haunted Chocolatier” is currently under development, and because ConcernedApe is a solitary developer, fans will have to wait a bit longer for any fresh information or features about the game. Rather than sticking to a schedule, ConcernedApe will approach the blog as an afterthought and “publish stuff when it feels right.”