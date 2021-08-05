A Leak From ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ Indicates Season 5 Will Bring Next-Gen Ports

Players playing “Call of Duty: Warzone” on Xbox One, Xbox One S, and PlayStation 5 may not have to wait long for the game’s full next-generation port, as the ports are expected to arrive as soon as next week.

BreadisModding, a data miner, tweeted about their discovery of the next-gen ports of “Call of Duty: Warzone.” The data miner is said to have discovered the Season 5 patch notes’ online address before of the game’s August 12 release.

In the same URL, which is tied to game developer Raven Software, “Warzone” Season 5 and the next-gen launch are mentioned. This means that the upcoming patch for “Call of Duty: Warzone” may be more than what fans are expecting.

Currently, the data miner’s shared address goes to an error page on Raven Software’s official website. It’s difficult to show the existence of the next-gen ports without an official confirmation from the developer or Activision.

Surprisingly, the current disclosure corresponds to information provided by an industry source known as TheGhostofHope.

In a tweet, the tipster claimed, “The only way we found out about the whole next-gen launch update thing with Season 5 of Warzone was because they put it in the patch notes link itself.”

If the rumor is true, the game’s next-generation edition might include a number of enhancements that would improve the overall gaming experience. This could result in a significant increase in frame rate as well as significantly reduced loading times. Unfortunately, this isn’t confirmed yet, so fans should keep their hopes low for the game’s next-generation versions.

“Call of Duty: Warzone” does not yet have a next-generation update for Xbox One, Xbox One S, or PlayStation 5. In essence, next-gen console players may still play Activision’s free-to-play battle royale game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Gamers on newer consoles, in general, do not have access to configurable features such as SSD, FOV slider, FPS, or higher HZ support. In other words, the lack of a competent port could put players at a disadvantage when competing against PC gamers in crossplay.

Playable on PlayStation 4, Xbox One X and S, Microsoft Windows, and PlayStation 5 is “Call of Duty: Warzone.”