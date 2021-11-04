A large prosecco festival will be held at Liverpool’s Metropolitan Cathedral, with cocktails, gin, and other beverages available.

This month, Liverpool will host a massive Prosecco Festival.

The festival is characterized as the country’s “largest and most established” travelling drinks festival, and it will take place at Liverpool’s Metropolitan Cathedral.

In addition to prosecco, the festival’s award-winning cuisine will feature a selection of flavored gins and cocktails.

In Liverpool’s city centre, a new beer hall and cafe with a rooftop bar has opened.

Guests can also try something new at the ‘Pimp My Prosecco’ and ‘Jazz Up My Gin’ kiosks on the day.

Prosecco Festival will serve a variety of nibbles, snacks, hot cuisine, and Italian influenced street food, so no one will go hungry.

Guests will be able to enjoy live music while sipping their glass of bubbly at the festival.

Prosecco Festival is taking over cities around the country, including Manchester, Swansea, and Newcastle, in addition to Liverpool.

Since 2017, the Prosecco Festival has offered the UK’s greatest selection of fizz by the glass.

On Saturday, November 20, the over 18s event will take place at Liverpool’s Metropolitan Cathedral.

You have the option of booking either the 12.30pm to 5pm or the 6.30pm to 11pm time period. Tickets are currently on sale.