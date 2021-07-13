A Guide To The ‘STALKER Anomaly’ For Absolute Beginners

“S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Anomaly” may be particularly difficult for newcomers to hardcore survival FPS games. Death comes quickly to the unprepared in this game, and much faster to those who have no idea what they’re doing.

Even for veterans of the original “S.T.A.L.K.E.R.” games, “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Anomaly” is a difficult game. Even if they have some expertise with previous hardcore shooters, the AI’s lethality, scarcity of resources, and all of the Zone’s paranormal oddities can swiftly spoil a new player’s day.

Any video game requires players to die and learn from their mistakes, but dying too often for seemingly random causes can be unpleasant, especially when the game doesn’t advise them what to do or where to go. With that in mind, here are some pointers to get novices started on “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Anomaly.”

Change the difficulty level to your liking.

Almost every aspect of “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Anomaly’s” difficulty may be tweaked using the difficulty options in the character creation screen and several in-game sliders from the Options menu.

Keep an eye out for anomalies.

Anomalies are dangerous environmental risks that can catch newcomers off guard. Because they’re difficult to see, look for spatial distortions and strange lights in the environment.

Priority is given to medical supplies.

Scratches, bites, and gunfire can result in serious bleeding, which will eventually kill players. To make matters worse, some injuries require particular healing materials such as specialized bandages or advanced medkits. Make sure you have a good supply of medical materials on hand in case you need to heal your back or decrease your exposure to radiation.

Always accept challenges.

In the early game, the easiest method to make money is to accept tasks from traders and other STALKERS. Completing these activities also boosts the player’s reputation with the quest giver’s faction, making it a crucial step in developing NPC connections.

PDAs should always be read.

PDAs are occasionally recovered from dead adversaries and discovered in the surroundings. Try to establish a habit of reading every PDA out there because these gadgets can contain locations to secret stashes full of loot.

Players can also earn extra money by removing the batteries from a PDA. The trade value of the PDA will not decrease, and gamers will be able to sell the batteries to traders.