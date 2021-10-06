A Guide To Finishing The Prophecy Dungeon In Destiny 2.

In “Destiny 2,” the Prophecy dungeon is a wonderful source of rare weapons and high-rolled armor, as well as a training ground for the rest of the game’s full-fledged raids. This practice is ideal for firefighting teams who want to improve their coordination while looking for suitable equipment.

Prophecy is essentially a raid-like action, therefore players can expect some difficulties, especially if they aren’t properly prepared. Here’s a step-by-step guide to completing the Prophecy dungeon in “Destiny 2.”

Mechanic for the Main Dungeon

The main mechanic of Prophecy is light and dark. To continue through the dungeon, players must place light and dark motes in their respective wells. Killing Taken Knights while standing in dark or light regions will generate these motes.

First Section: Phalanx Echo and Heaven/Hell

The initial section is straightforward: produce motes to open doors, then go to the boss area.

To get to the boss location, which is a vast circular platform with Light and Dark wells hovering above, jump up the rubble going toward the opening above the end of the tunnel. When someone touches Toland, the wisp of light in the centre of the platform, the boss, Phalanx Echo, will spawn.

To remove the barrier, extinguish the wells with light and dark motes. To destroy the boss, use swords enchanted by a Well of Radiance or a Ward of Dawn before the barrier is raised again.

The Wasteland and the Cube (Second Section)

Players must eradicate Taken Blights strewn around the desert in this section. Explore the Wasteland until you’ve killed three sets of blights, then head to one of the structures at the map’s boundaries, where Toland is waiting for the fireteam.

The Cube, a puzzle room where players must once again extinguish wells with motes, will be reached via the building. Look for Toland by looking at the plates on the walls and ceiling, then extinguish the well just below it. Place motes in any well if Toland is on the ceiling to spin the chamber in that direction.

Face the room’s two mini-bosses, which are just two enormous Phalanxes, after rotating the Cube enough times. Exit the room and return to the Wasteland to look for the other enormous structure on the map’s other side.

The Deadsea and Kell Echo are the third section.

After breaching the second structure, players will find themselves in the Deadsea, a large dimension filled with winding. Brief News from Washington Newsday.