A Greggs client criticizes the staff for leaving a ‘passive hostile’ letter in the store.

A Greggs consumer has slammed employees for posting a “passive aggressive” notice inside the store.

When Jodie-Louise Theyer went to purchase some lunch at the high-street business, she claims she noticed a “inappropriate” and “tone deaf” scribbled remark.

“Customer notice: Unfortunately this business will be closing at 2pm due to management being off sick (again); and covering manager only being available until 2/2.30pm,” said a sign pinned to a display at the entrance of the shop.

“Please accept my apologies for any inconvenience.”

People do not take sick days lightly, according to the 28-year-old HR worker, who believes the sign demonstrates the pressure people are under as a result of the country’s “recruitment crisis.”

She’s speaking up in the hopes of bringing attention to the “stress that individuals are experiencing,” and she’s urging employees to be “more understanding” in the future.

Greggs stated that they are looking into the issue internally, but added that they have “rules in place to support valued colleagues when they are ill.”

“I saw the sign outside Greggs and thought it was a bit inappropriate,” Jodie, from Taunton, Somerset, said.

“It was my day off, and I was just passing through town.” I went out to purchase some food.

“I just felt that was quite passive aggressive if I was that manager, or a family member of that boss, and I saw that sign.”

“People don’t take time off for no cause when someone is unwell. Nobody takes sick days lightly, and people go to work to perform a good job.

“I believe we’re in a situation right now where communities need to be more understanding and grateful of one another.

“It has a tone deaf quality to it.” “It’s not the right time.” Jodie-Louise took to the internet to express her dissatisfaction with the note, claiming that it might have been worded “far better.” “I attempted to imagine myself in the shoes of my partner, my child, or a member of my family,” she said.

“I’d be sad if someone I knew was at home terribly sick, with an underlying ailment or mental health problem, and they were truly sick.” That would be difficult for me to see.

“It’s not about slamming Greggs or anyone else.”

