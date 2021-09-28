A Great British Bake Off contestant wows audiences with a dish for dog biscuits.

Lizzie Acker, a Great British Bake Off candidate from Liverpool and a dog lover, shared a recipe appropriate for dogs on Instagram ahead of tonight’s broadcast.

On the show, it’s biscuit week, and Lizzie, who owns a Bedlington Terrier named Prudence (or Pru for short), was getting some practice in, although she wasn’t being judged by Paul Hollywood or her pet’s namesake.

Instead, the Scouser, who works at Jaguar Land Rover Halewood’s Paint Shop, was being chastised by Prudence, her 2-year-old dog, and his friends Trevor and Dora.

The dog biscuits didn’t seem to last long, as each of the dogs can be seen chewing on them in the footage.

Ingredients

Natural peanut butter (120 g) a single banana spelt flour (250 grams) a single egg

Method

In a mixing dish, combine all of the ingredients, cutting the banana into tiny pieces and cracking the egg.

Using your hands, mash all of the ingredients into a ball. Roll flat with a rolling pin once the dough has formed into a ball. Make shapes for your dog biscuits with any cutters you have. Lizzie utilized sheep and star shapes in her project. Preheat oven to 170 degrees Celsius and bake for 15 minutes.

While you wait, have some fun with your dogs. It’s time to get out the biscuits and have some fun.

If you try Lizzie’s recipe, don’t forget to let us know if your dog liked it or not on TeamDogs.

Her Nana’s Peaches and Cream Anti-Gravity Showstopper helped her advance to the next round of the Channel 4 competition last week.