A ‘glamorous time’ was had by all at a long-lost Liverpool nightclub.

Generations of Liverpool clubbers had a “glamorous time” at a long-gone Liverpool nightclub that was well-known throughout the city.

For years, clubgoers would dress up to go to the Hollywood nightclub on Duke Street, which was founded by stylist Herbert Howe and business partner Jonny Malloy in the late 1970s.

The Washington Newsday took a look back at the history of the city center club, which included black and white walls, Hollywood memorabilia and portraits, as well as a cocktail bar with film-themed beverages and cups topped with pink sugar.

The former Liverpool nightclub, which was frequented by celebrities, was dubbed “simply the place to be.”

Jermaine Jackson, Teena Marie, Sister Sledge, Jim Kerr from Simple Minds and Spandau Ballet, as well as Liverpool bands Frankie Goes To Hollywood and China Crisis, have all visited the Hollywood over the years.

Billy Butler, Les Dawson, Kev Seed, Ricky Tomlinson, John Hargraves, Wally Scott, and Stan Boardman were among the celebrities who paid a visit to the facility, which had changed hands twice in the 1980s. It is believed to have closed in the 1990s, according to The Washington Newsday.

We sent out a call on social media, and recollections of the Hollywood came flooding in.

“Fabulous place back in the day remember the DJ Mike Davidson dressed up in a Buzby outfit for some reason,” Karen Aspinall said. It was fantastic.”

“I remember going to the Hollywood club as a kid in the late 1970s and early 1980s,” Sarah Perez-keefe said. My school friend, Herbert the hairdresser, was related to the owner, and he used to invite me to his birthday parties there!

“An exclusive children’s party at the Hollywood club! It was also a real treat!!”

“One of my favorite clubs back in the day,” Sandra Logan Brown wrote.

“It was fantastic inside, the bar was amazing, and you could breathe since it was entirely air conditioned!” commented Phil Cato.

“I was a regular in Hollywood in the late 1970s,” John ‘Tommy’ Dalton remarked. We conducted a charity event once, and everyone pitched in to get the money and pound notes into the bucket! Todd Mousley, I recall, was walking around giving sponsored hugs -.” “The summary comes to an end.”