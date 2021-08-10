A ‘Genshin Impact’ leak teases the arrival of a 6-star character.

Following Sayu’s formal debut, a new “Genshin Impact” leak has surfaced online, implying that the Chinese gaming studio will soon launch a 6-star character to the popular gacha game.

Twitter user @Facio Leaks revealed the most recent details about “Genshin Impact.” The first image in the tweet looks to be an item quality backdrop in red, while the other image contains texts such as “RWeaponName,” “Cost,” “ATK,” “PropName1” and “PropName2,” among others.

“That’s utilized simply for Aloy kek it doesn’t mean absolutely anything,” another Twitter user pointed out. The person also provided a Reddit link that goes to one of the photographs shared on Twitter. “This red background for a 6* item has existed in the files for a very, very long time,” the uploader claimed on the subreddit r/Genshin Impact Leaks, “suggesting that these newer items quality backgrounds may be intended for 6* items.” The Reddit user, however, clarified that “it does not mean new gacha-able characters or weapons of a new rarity necessarily, as regular items also have rarities (pr)”. Some of them believe the photos are for a new item that will be added to the game shortly, rather than a new 6-star character.

However, given the frequency of 5-star characters launched in the game, it wouldn’t be strange if miHoYo included a 6-star character in the near future.

Regrettably, the photos do not specifically state that they are for a 6-star character.

If miHoYo is intending to unveil the reported 6-star character through leaks in the coming days, fans will undoubtedly learn more. For the time being, they should limit their expectations and treat this fresh leak with caution.