A gang stabbed a man after stealing his clothes.

In an early morning attack, a man was followed down a street and stabbed by a group, who then stole his clothes.

A group of eight guys, some on pedal bikes and others on foot, chased the man from Strand Road to Bank Road in Bootle at 1 a.m.

The gang then stabbed him in the back before stealing his clothes and a large sum of money.

Paramedics treated the man for a slight stab wound to his back after emergency services arrived and located him in the vicinity.

Officers are still stationed on Bank Road, conducting forensic, CCTV, and house-to-house investigations in the hopes of apprehending the perpetrators.

Officers from the Scientific Support Unit have been seen scouring the streets and rummaging in a large brown wheelie bin.

“We are in the early stages of an inquiry into a robbery and assault this morning that left a guy injured,” Detective Inspector Paula Furlong said.

“We want to reassure the public that our preliminary investigations indicate that this was a targeted attack.” Officers will remain on the scene today while our investigations are finished in order to assist in the search for the men responsible and their prosecution.

“Please come forward and let us know if you were in the Strand Road area early this morning and observed anything or anyone unusual.” Similarly, if you were traveling in the vicinity and captured dashcam film, please check it and let us know if you notice anything suspicious.

“Knife crime has no place in our communities, and we rely on the public to come forward with information about such crimes in order to keep our streets safe.” Please let us know what you know, and rest assured that we will act.” If you have any information on this event, please contact the social media desk with reference 21000700670 on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.