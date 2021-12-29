A ‘gang of scruffs’ was chastised for leaving the eatery without paying.

Four guys were chastised by Washington Newsday readers for avoiding a charge of nearly £100 at a new restaurant in south Liverpool.

Los Amigos Steakhouse & Mexican Grill’s proprietors turned to Facebook yesterday to embarrass four guys who ate a whole meal and then departed without paying, warning them seven days to pay or their faces will be made public.

They tweeted a snapshot of a bill for £96.20 alongside the threat to identify the individuals.

Six two-course meals, including BBQ chicken wings, nachos, burgers, and seabass, as well as three pints of San Miguel and five Diet Cokes, had been ordered by the males.

The following was written in the post: “At 5.15 p.m. on December 27, 2021, four boys entered the restaurant and left without paying the bill.

“We’re sending you a gentle reminder to come back and pay your debt, or we’ll report you to the cops and your photo will be plastered all over social media.

“You have a seven-day grace period to settle the charge. We put in a lot of effort here, and for that to happen has wrecked our night!!!” The men were roundly chastised by readers of the original piece, with many of them expressing their displeasure.

Several comments referred to the group as “scruffs” and “rats,” claiming that the issue of non-payment is making it more difficult for restaurants to stay open, considering the financial blow they’ve already taken during the pandemic.

“Bang out of order, the awful rats,” one individual wrote.

“For what they had, they’re [sic]acceptable rates,” one person commented, “and to flee like a gang of Scruffs is a disgrace.”

Others predicted that, in order to counteract the problem, restaurants would soon start capturing people’s credit card information before they place orders, similar to how certain gas stations do.

According to one commenter: "Soon, businesses will be required to take a debit card imprint before taking orders, similar to how pay-at-pump gas stations require you to insert your card first before filling up. It wouldn't bother me in the least, but some people might object." A number of users suggested that restaurants start charging customers as soon as they place an order.