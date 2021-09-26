A gang member from the Croxteth Crew rams his motorcycle into a woman’s car.

When a former Croxteth ‘Crocky’ Crew member crashed his motorcycle into a woman’s car, he received life-threatening injuries.

At the age of 20, Shaun Byrne was sentenced to six years in prison for trafficking cocaine and heroin on behalf of the renowned gang.

After a shocking trial that revealed the group’s senior members’ campaign of gun terror, he was convicted guilty.

Byrne was freed from jail in 2016 after being convicted of conspiring to provide the Croxteth Crew with Class A and B narcotics.

The now 29-year-old, of Stonedale Crescent, Croxteth, has kept out of trouble and became a father, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

However, he may have died or killed someone else earlier this year in a horrific crash on a high-powered Yamaha YZF-R6 600cc sport bike.

The accident occurred on Ormskirk Road in Aintree soon before 5 p.m. on April 2, according to the court.

Byrne ran a red light and then hit the rear driver’s side of the victim’s car as she made a legitimate right turn, according to prosecutor Nardeen Nemat.

Byrne “fell over the top of the truck, falling on the road,” she added, incurring significant injuries, but the woman was “fortunately” unharmed.

“The defendant was not insured to drive the motorcycle,” Ms Nemat stated. His license only permitted him to ride 50cc motorcycles.”

Byrne acknowledged to driving while intoxicated, driving without insurance, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

The Crown withdrew an allegation of fraudulent use of a registration mark – specifically, registration plates – against him.

“This is a significant case because there was a crash and certainly the lady concerned was inconvenienced,” Brendan Carville, the defense attorney, said.

“Well, her automobile was written off,” said the judge, Recorder Daniel Prowse.

“Yes, there was summary justice to some extent,” Mr Carville responded. As you can see from the report, the accident left him with life-threatening injuries.

“He was flung over the vehicle and landed hard on the road with a punctured lung, shattered ribs, and a dislocated shoulder… Of course, it’s his fault, but there are issues I’d like to bring to your attention.”

Byrne has been convicted five times for a total of nine offenses, including. “The summary has come to an end.”