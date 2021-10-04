A gang leader has been arrested, Facebook has been shut down, and a Lime Street redeveloper has gone into administration.

Good evening, here are the most recent headlines from The Washington Newsday for Monday, October 4 to keep you informed.

A gang of organized criminals was responsible for 162 burglaries, attempted burglaries, and thefts, causing “misery wherever they went.”

Lucy Letby, a nurse, has entered a not guilty plea to the death of eight newborns.

The OCG’s head, Kashif Rafiq (also known as Anjum Nawaz), 38, of Oozehead Lane, Blackburn, was in charge of coordinating their actions in locating and stealing various automobiles across Merseyside, Lancashire, and Cheshire.

After a surge in residential burglaries across Merseyside, Lancashire, and Cheshire, in which high-performance automobiles valued at £2.6 million were stolen and frequently discovered in the Blackburn area of Lancashire, an inquiry was launched in January 2020.

Keyless entry thefts were studied, in which wireless key signals were copied, allowing criminals to open the vehicle on the driveway, start the engine, and drive away. This eliminates the need for the thief to break into residences to steal key fobs.

However, the rash of burglaries has come to a stop, with Rafiq and five other members of the group being arrested.

Rafiq was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison today (Monday, October 4) for conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

The operation, which was carried out by Merseyside, Cheshire, and Lancashire Constabularies, resulted in a total sentence of 32 years in jail.

Click HERE to read the entire story.

Thousands of users have reported a significant outage on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which all appear to be down.

According to DownDetector, the three social media behemoths are all experiencing issues as part of a global outage.

Users who attempted to access Facebook were greeted with the following message: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re looking into it and will resolve it as soon as possible.”

Users of the messaging and photo-sharing applications WhatsApp and Instagram have also experienced issues.

Around 4 p.m. UK time, more than 20,000 WhatsApp users reported problems with the global instant messaging app.

Click HERE to read the entire story.

Another of Liverpool’s major roadworks projects has started. “The summary has come to an end.”