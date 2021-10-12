A gang armed with bats and a hammer terrorizes a shop employee.

A gang said to be armed with ‘bats and a hammer’ invaded a business and subjected one assistant to a horrific ordeal.

Three unknown individuals dressed in black with face covers entered Merrivale Wines on Merrivale Road in Halewood at 9.15 p.m. on Monday.

Before stealing a large sum of money from the till, as well as bottles of liquor and a large number of cigarettes, the males threatened the shop worker.

As thousands gathered for boxing at M&S Bank Arena, footage reveals fighting.

Although no one was hurt in the incident, the shop assistant was rattled by the experience.

According to police, an investigation is underway, and CCTV and forensic investigations are being conducted.

The men are characterized as medium-built and dressed in dark attire.

According to authorities, two were wearing black balaclavas and one was wearing a surgical mask.

“We are seeking for anyone who was in the Merrivale Road vicinity at around 9 p.m. last night and saw or heard anything strange to contact us,” Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness said.

“The shop assistant was not hurt, but their encounter clearly left them shaken. Nobody should have to put up with this just going about their regular lives, and we’re on a mission to apprehend those guilty.

“Please contact us if you have any information regarding who these folks are so that we can take urgent action.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111 and provide the reference number 21000707540.

