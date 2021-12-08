A family rescued the dog after witnessing the owner ‘hit it in the head.’

A mother and her five-year-old son have been dubbed “guardian angels” for their efforts to save a dog who was allegedly ‘punched in the head.’

On December 1, Hayley Dodd was driving her son, Roman, to school in Ellesmere Port when she claimed to have witnessed the ‘heartbreaking’ scene that brought them both to tears.

After seeing a guy ‘strike a dog in the skull four times,’ Hayley and Roman, who live on Rochester Drive, sought to help, but the man ‘gripped the dog around the neck’ and dragged it across the floor, ignoring the dog’s yelps.

After witnessing a man ‘hit a dog in the head,’ a young youngster was ‘traumatized.’

Hayley said the dog continued to scream ‘unreal screams’ when she followed the man to his house, prompting her to fear the man was either hurting the dog or had caused’so much anguish it wouldn’t stop screaming.’

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “He punched the dog four times in the head with his fists.

“The yelps and screams coming from it were incredible – they were heartbreaking.”

“All I could hear was the dog screaming as I followed the man […]. The dog’s legs weren’t even on the ground; he was simply dragging it.” Hayley walked away ‘heartbroken and devastated’ after Roman pleaded with his mother to leave the man’s door.

Cheshire Police confirmed the claim, stating that they had received information about ‘concerns for the welfare of a dog’ in Ellesmere Port.

According to Cheshire Police, “An unknown male had hit his dog in the street before entering a private property, according to the caller.

“The RSPCA has also been notified about the incident.”

Hayley, 37, posted about what she had observed on a local Facebook page, inciting outrage in the community.

Within an hour, the Facebook post had attracted the attention of hundreds of people from all across Ellesmere Port who rallied behind Hayley and were desperate to get the puppy out of harm’s way.

As the day progressed, the mother of one said she couldn't get the image of the 'poor dog' in anguish out of her head.