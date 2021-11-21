A drug lord has been ordered to pay back a portion of his ill-gotten profits.

The leader of a drug gang accused of causing “devastation and despair” by peddling misery from safe houses set up in the homes of children has been sentenced to repay thousands of dollars.

The network, which was based in Liverpool, distributed heroin and crack cocaine to addicts throughout Cumbria as part of an illegal strategy that targeted vulnerable families.

Cuckooing, which involves installing dealers in the homes of vulnerable people to operate on the ground for gang bosses, was one among the tactics used.

A crucial milestone has been reached in the investigation of the taxi driver who was killed in the bombing in Liverpool.

The conspiracy, which originated in Merseyside, was described as a County Lines operation, in which drug dealers utilize mobile phones, safe homes, and brutal exploitation to control sales in a different town or metropolis.

Thirteen persons admitted to conspiring to distribute Class ‘A’ drugs, while three others were convicted after a trial.

The plan leaders from Merseyside and Skelmersdale, as well as ten people from Cumbria, were all sentenced to prison.

Roy Hickman, 35, of Dovecot’s Churchdown Road, was in charge of the operation.

In 2019, he was sentenced to 14 years and five months in prison, with fellow Liverpool gang member Thomas Wright, 25, of Harefield Road, Speke, who was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison.

A judge issued confiscation orders against Hickman and Wright this week under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

They must now either hand over their illegal gains or relinquish those that have already been confiscated.

A prosecutor previously told a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing that the majority of the benefit estimates were made up of the worth of illegal narcotics seized by police during their investigation. This came to roughly £260,000.

Hickman profited £265,616 from his role, according to financial investigators.

He has been sentenced to repay £50,000 of his ill-gotten gains at the age of 68.

Wright, on the other hand, was found to have profited £260,516.78 from the conspiracy and was fined £39,150.

Three major players in the Skelmersdale conspiracy were struck with similar confiscation orders in an earlier hearing on November 8.

James Bailey, 22, of Birkrig, Digmoor, Skelmersdale, was considered to have benefitted £258,778.64 and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Christopher Westwell, 25, of Round Hill, is a 25-year-old man. Hey,. “The summary has come to an end.”