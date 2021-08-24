A dataminer for ‘Apex Legends’ has discovered a possible new tropical map for the upcoming season.

A dataminer discovered some files indicating that a tropical-themed battlefield is currently in development, perhaps bringing the game’s battle royale map list to four.

Shrugtal, a dataminer, discovered the name of the probable map file and announced it on Twitter.

The map file is named “mp rr tropics,” according to the dataminer, implying that “Apex Legends” would soon feature a dedicated tropical map.

This new map could be released in the weeks or months building up to the start of Season 11, which is slated to arrive in about three months. Respawn appears to release a new map every four seasons, according to the dataminer, with World’s Edge being published in Season 3 and Olympus in Season 7.

Because most of the main map changes were previously made in earlier patches, it’s unlikely that either of the existing battle royale maps will be recreated or receive any major updates in the coming season.

For gamers who are weary of the same three maps in the current cycle, an outside tropical map can provide a welcome change of scenery. It’ll be fascinating to see if the new map has dense jungle or deep water, and if they make any significant modifications to how the game is generally played.

A new map will almost certainly result in at least one new Arenas map. The Arenas playlist includes several established locations from each of the three maps, as well as a few unique maps based in other parts of the canon universe.

Season 10 of “Apex Legends” is nearing the end of its first month, and any Season 11-related content is unlikely to be published before the end of the year. Respawn is hard at work adjusting the game, particularly with relation to the new legend Seer, after players complained that he was too powerful.

Each season of “Apex Legends” lasts approximately 12-13 weeks. By late October or early November, fans can expect additional information about the potential new map.