A collision between a scooter and a car outside the Royal Liverpool Hospital has forced police to stop the road.

At around 2.20 p.m. today (Wednesday), police were dispatched to Prescot Street in response to allegations of an accident.

Visiting hours at Liverpool hospitals have been suspended due to an increase in Covid cases.

He was ‘awake’ after the accident, according to police, and his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

He was then sent to the Royal Hospital for treatment.

According to authorities, the car’s driver came to a complete stop on the site.

Witnesses can phone 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report the collision.

