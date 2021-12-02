‘A club in chaos,’ says the national press after Everton’s loss to Liverpool as a recruitment point.

Everton’s terrible run of form continued on Wednesday night when they were soundly defeated by Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Just before the 20th minute, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah gave the Reds a 2-0 lead, but Demarai Gray cut the deficit in half before the halftime.

On 64 minutes, however, Liverpool added a third goal when Salah pounced on a Seamus Coleman error and finished beyond Jordan Pickford.

Diogo Jota completed the onslaught with 11 minutes remaining, putting the Reds two points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Everton, on the other hand, haven’t won since beating Norwich City 2-0 on September 25, and are presently five points above the relegation zone.

It’s the club’s worst winless streak since April 2016, and it hasn’t gone ignored by the fans, who vented their frustrations after the final whistle.

Here’s how the national media covered the Blues’ most recent poor performance.

“You only have to look at the Park End again to grasp how awful the situation was late on, when Mohamed Salah had scored his second with a stunning breakaway and Diogo Jota had joyously thrashed in the coup de grace.” It was nearly empty, a sea of blue chairs, well before the final whistle.

“Those who opted to stay, on the other hand, were rebellious. Others around the Directors Box fired their rage at the men in suits, spitting out their fury like a hail of machine gun fire, and those around Gwladys Street sang for the board to be sacked. Nobody was left unscathed.

“Rafa Benitez will surely come under fire, and a run of eight games without a win will ratchet up the pressure, but it’s worth repeating that he is not solely to blame for the disaster. Everton is a club in shambles. The danger they are in is genuine.” “Everton have now gone eight games without a win in the Premier League, their worst run since 1999, and manager Rafa Bentez will under increased criticism.

“The club’s owner, Farhad Moshiri, was not in attendance as the hosts suffered their biggest home Merseyside derby defeat in 39 years, but he will be at Monday’s game against Arsenal at the Emirates.””

