A Closer Look At The New Mesmer Spec In ‘Guild Wars 2: End Of Dragons’

The first elite specialization for “Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons” has been announced, allowing Mesmer players to play their beloved class in an entirely new way.

The Virtuoso is a new Mesmer spec for hard-hitting Power builds, giving the class a strong DPS alternative for dealing large amounts of damage up front rather than the damage-over-time effects of the Mesmer’s other specializations.

ArenaNet debuted the new elite spec as part of its “End of Dragons” livestream, which gave players a first peek at the new expansion pack’s impending content.

The Virtuoso excels at dealing damage at close-medium ranges, armed with a dagger and the class’ signature spell. They forego the Mesmer’s distinctive illusory clones in favor of phantasmal blades, which they can use to attack adversaries or defend themselves. The Virtuoso will still be able to use Phantasms, but no clones will be made.

The Virtuoso’s class mechanic relies around phantasmal blades for their new Bladesong skills, which become stronger as the number of phantasmal blades accessible increases. Casting specific skills generates blades, which can then be spent by casting Bladesong abilities.

Even with a dagger, Mesmers will remain short-medium-ranged casters. Dagger skills are designed to deal several hits to one or more targets at the same time, making this elite spec a great fit for Power/Crit builds.

The Utility Skills of the Virtuoso provide decent damage while also having crippling effects like Vulnerability and Immobilize. They also have solid defensive options in the form of the Distortion mechanic and AoE knockback, which are unique to the class.

At first sight, the Virtuoso appears to be more of a DPS class with some offensive utility and self-peel. However, the lack of clones and damage-over-time effects may make this elite spec more of a PvE than a PvP class, as the lack of heavy CC and defensive choices may make it tough to play against other players.

In a character beta set for mid-August, players will be able to try out the Virtuoso elite specialization. In the coming months, similar betas will be accessible for three other elite specs, including a pistol-wielding Necromancer.